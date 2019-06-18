There has been an established and respected principle that no person with an emphasized partisan leaning be appointed to an Armenian governmental position which deals directly with the Diaspora. This principle has existed so as to respect the peculiarities and sensitivities within the Diaspora’s various communities and to prevent any hindrance towards the strengthening of ties with the Homeland.

This fundamental principle has unfortunately failed to be taken into account by the appointment of Zareh Sinanyan as the Chief Commissioner for the Diaspora Affairs. Sinanyan has been politically active, within the Armenian community of Los Angeles, exclusively through structures affiliated with Dashnaktsutyun and throughout the years, has made public statements which were highly irresponsible, slanderous and hypocritical, to say the least.

Participating in the local electoral processes, he has shown a very aggressive attitude towards his political opponents, especially to our organization, making false accusations, for the mere reason that we did not support his preferred candidate.

During his tenure at the Glendale City Hall, Mr. Sinanyan was incapable of showing broad-mindedness and tolerance, and used his office as a tool to discriminate and create divisions in the Diasporan community.

Zareh Sinanyan is free to have his own political views, but his divisive actions in the past cannot be neglected nor forgotten, and this certainly will have a negative impact on his current position.

Zareh Sinanyan does not meet the necessary requirement of being at equal distance with all the Diaspora structures. Therefore, we have strong reservations on his appointment.

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party

Western United States, Executive Committee

June 18, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

United States