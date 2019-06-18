NEW YORK — Friends, family and supporters of The Paros Foundation gathered at the lovely home of Greg and Kelley Badishkanian on June 6 to rally support for the reconstruction of the kindergarten building in the border village of Varagavan in Tavush, Armenia.

“My wife, two boys and I have been to Tavush twice and are scheduled to visit again this summer,” said Greg Badishkanian, who along with his wife Kelley, hosted the event. “We believe that prosperity in these communities helps contribute to security and are so thankful to everyone that is here supporting us and this effort tonight.”

Guests gathered on the Badishkanian’s spectacular rooftop balcony to enjoy delicious food and drink, while learning more about the work to be done in Varagavan. To kick off this successful initiative, both the Badishkanians and Jean-Marie & Lori Atamian, pledged matching gifts, which allowed every dollar collected to be matched dollar for dollar.

“I strongly believe that it is imperative to improve conditions in communities along the Armenia – Azerbaijan border, which is why investing in Tavush through The Paros Foundation has been a top priority for my family and I. Improving infrastructure and economic development significantly contributes to greater security for our people,” said Jean-Marie Atamian.

Varagavan is currently home to more than 700 people. Located in an isolated area near the Armenia – Azerbaijan border in Armenia’s North East Tavush region, Varagavan’s young population is growing. More than 50 children will be able to attend the newly renovated kindergarten once the work is completed. The scope of work to be completed on the building is extensive. A new roof and completely new heating, plumbing and electrical systems will be installed. This will complement a complete interior renovation of the building’s two floors. Finally, landscaping and an outdoor patio will create an inviting space for both teachers and students alike. As part of this project, a large multipurpose room will be created that will see usage from both the kindergarten as well as the residents of the village. This room will facilitate meetings, gatherings, concerts and other cultural events.

The Paros Foundation has already launched reconstruction on the building beginning with the roof replacement. Construction will continue throughout the summer and will be completed by the end of the year. During construction, the current half-day program will continue to operate to benefit the children.

The Paros Foundation launched its Prosperity on the Border initiative in 2015. It is currently working in 11 villages throughout the Tavush region, but primarily in communities along the Armenia-Azeri border. Thanks to the generous support of Paros Founder and Chairman, Roger Strauch, underwrites all administrative expenses, allowing100% of donor contributions are allocated in their entirety to the projects. To support this and other projects of The Paros Foundation, please visit www.parosfoundation.org.