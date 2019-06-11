ATHENS – In a major upset Armenia beat Greece 3-2 in Euro 2020 Group J qualifier game in Athens on June 11.

Alexander Karapetyan opened the score at the Athens Olympic Stadium in the 8th minute. Gevorg Ghazaryan added a second in the 33rd minute. Tigran Barseghyan sealed the victory with a third goal in the 77th minute.

Greece responded with goals by Zeca in the 54th minute and Kostas Fprtounis in 87th minute.

In other Group J matches Italy beat Bosnia Herzegovina 2-1 and Finland beat Liechtenstein 2-0.

On Saturday, Armenia beat Liechtenstein3-0 with goals from Gevorg Ghazaryan, Aleksandre Karapetian and Tigran Barseghyan.

With six points Armenia currently seat 3rd in Group J.