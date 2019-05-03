Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — A court in Yerevan held on Thursday the first, preliminary hearing in the trial of retired General Manvel Grigorian and his wife who are facing a string of criminal charges denied by him.

The hearing focused on defense lawyers’ fresh demands for Grigorian’s release from detention on health grounds. The court rejected them, backing prosecutors’ assertions that the ailing ex-general is receiving adequate treatment in a civilian clinic in Yerevan when he has been kept since February.

Unlike his wife Nazik Amirian, Grigorian did not attend the opening session of his trial. The presiding judge cited a letter from the Nairi Medical Center saying that the 62-year-old cannot leave the hospital yet.

One of Grigorian’s lawyers, Levon Baghdasarian, said his client must be freed because he is suffering from lung cancer and diabetes. A trial prosecutor, Vahe Dolmazian, insisted, however, that Grigorian recovered from cancer years ago.

Grigorian, who had served as deputy defense minister from 2000-2008, was arrested when security forces raided his properties in and around the town of Echmiadzin in June last year. They found many weapons, ammunition, medication and field rations for soldiers provided by the Armenian Defense Ministry.

They also discovered canned food and several vehicles donated by Armenians at one of Grigorian’s mansions. An official video of searches conducted there by the National Security Service (NSS) caused widespread shock and indignation in the country.

Grigorian was also charged with tax evasion and extortion in February. He denies all the accusations leveled against him.

Amirian, his wife, was indicted on some of these charges but not arrested. She too denies them.

Speaking to reporters in the courtroom, Amirian dismissed the scandalous NSS video as a political “show.” “A hero doesn’t crawl,” she said, alluding to her husband’s prominent role in the 1991-1994 war in Nagorno-Karabakh. “If they thought that he should crawl [before them] they had better crawl themselves.”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armneian Woman Among the Victims of Beirut Blast That Killed Intelligence Chief

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s head of internal intelligence Wissam al-Hassan has been killed…

Tens of Thousands of Armenians Demanded Justice at a Rally in Front of Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — On the afternoon of April 24, tens of thousands…

CSTO Blames Azerbaijan for Karabakh Escalation

MOSCOW — The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Press Secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov…

Testimonies on Armenian Genocide to be Published by 2015

YEREVAN. – On the initiative of the National Archives of Armenia eyewitness…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on