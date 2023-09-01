YEREVAN — The Armenian government has sent the Rome Statute to parliament for ratification, the Prime Minister’s Office said Friday.

The Armenian government re-launched the process of ratifying the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in December 2022.

The Rome Statute is the treaty that established the ICC. Only countries that have ratified the treaty are considered full members. More than 100 countries around the world are ICC members, but notable non-signatories include the United States, Russia and China.

The Pashinyan Administration explained that it seeks to join the Rome Statute because it would allow to hold the government of Azerbaijan to account.

The Armenian Constitutional Court gave the green light for parliamentary ratification of the treaty in March stating that it complies with the Constitution of Armenia.

The parliament committee on legal affairs has to discuss the treaty within a month. The document will then be debated by the full assembly.