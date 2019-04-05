BERLIN — The German Bundestag ratified on April 4 the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on its official Facebook page. CEPA was signed on November 24, 2017. After ratification by the Armenian parliament on April 11, 2018, the document came partially into force on June 1, 2018.

Armenia is the only member country of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union to sign CEPA with the European Union. The agreement will fully enter into force upon ratification by all 28 EU member states and Armenia. Currently, the document has been ratified by Armenia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Poland, Denmark, Romania, Luxembourg, Denmark, Malta, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The objectives of the agreement is to strengthen dialogue between Armenia and EU in all areas of mutual interest by developing close relations, supporting the strengthening of democracy and political, economic and institutional stability in Armenia, as well as expanding cooperation in trade.

The treaty, in particular, covers such areas as justice, security, economics, agriculture, the environment, social policy, health care, migration issues, education and science. According to a Bundestag statement, the CEPA is largely similar to a previously negotiated association agreement, with the exception of the establishment of a free trade area, which is not possible because of Armenia’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union. Nevertheless, closer alignment with the EU standardization and regulation system should be encouraged in order to favor trade and investment, the Bundestag said.

“The agreement also addresses new, common issues such as the fight against terrorism, the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, disarmament and nuclear safety, international crime and trafficking, climate change and transport infrastructure,” the Bundestag said

The German Embassy in Yerevan said it’s a great day for both the Armenia-EU and Armenia-Germany relations.

Ambassador Matthias Kiesler said: “We are pleased that the government under Nikol Pashinyan has presented a substantial roadmap for the implementation of CEPA. We are pleased to participate in the implementation of the agreement.”