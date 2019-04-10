BUCHAREST — Armenian freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyuynan, competing in the 61kg weight category won gold in European Wrestling Championship underway in Bucharest, Romania.

In the dramatic final bout Harutyuynan defeated former World and European Silver medalist Beka Lomtadze of Georgia with a score of 17:11. Harutyunyan was 8-0 down after 90 seconds of the bout but stormed back to outscore Lomtadze 17-3 in the final four minutes and secure his first senior-level European crown.

Harutyunyan already had a cadet and junior European title on his resume, and added a senior European title with his come-from-behind win on Wednesday night.

Harutyunyan started the competition in qualification round where he won 14:8 against Ukrainian Vladimir Bulukov, in the quarterfinals he overcame 5:2 Turkey’s Recep Topal and in the semifinals he gained advantage over Romanian Nikolay Okhlopkov.