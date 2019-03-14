YEREVAN — The Armenian capital city of Yerevan has been ranked above the capitals of its neighboring countries in the Mercer Quality of Living Survey. Mercer is the world’s largest human resources consulting firm headquartered in New York City.

Globally, Vienna tops the ranking for the 10th year running, closely followed by Zurich, in second place, then Auckland, Munich and Vancouver in joint third place.

Baghdad (Iraq), Bangui (Central African Republic) and Sana’a (Yemen), meanwhile, are ranked the worst cities for quality of living.

Yerevan is ranked 170th among 231 cities, in between Jilin (China) and Vientiane (Laos).

Georgia’s capital Tbilisi is 187th, while Azerbaijan’s Baku is 195th, in between Islamabad (Pakistan) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia). Iran’s Tehran is 199th.

Mercer’s annual index ranks 231 cities around the world on factors including political stability, crime, personal freedoms, healthcare, education, housing, recreation and public transport.