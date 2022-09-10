YEREVAN — A new nationwide poll in Armenia by the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research (CISR) shows concerns over national security and the border, favorable views of Prime Minister Pashinyan, and a desire for constitutional reform.

When asked about the most important problem facing the country, 54% of Armenians responded with issues related to national security and the border, far outpacing other subjects.

“The conflict with Azerbaijan and recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh continue to dominate the views of Armenians,” said Stephen Nix, Senior Director for Eurasia at IRI. “Our research makes it clear that people are very concerned over their own safety and security due to the volatility of the region.”

The survey also shows that 53% of Armenians now hold a favorable view of Prime Minister Pashinyan. This represents an increase of eight percentage points from a poll released in May 2021.

Additionally, 66% of Armenians believe there is a need for constitutional reform. Among those, 31% would like to see changes in state governance and 29% want improvements with the judiciary system.

“Our poll indicates that Armenians see constitutional reform and good governance as big priorities,” said Nix. “As the government continues to implement its agenda, it will be important to demonstrate a sense of urgency towards making these changes.”

The survey was conducted on behalf of the International Republican Institute’s Center for Insights in Survey Research by CRRC-Armenia. Data was collected via computer assisted telephone interviews (CATI) throughout Armenia between June 10 and June 21, 2022, via Random Digit Dialing (RDD) with stratification by mobile operators according to their market shares. ? The sample consisted of 1,499 permanent residents of Armenia 18 and older with access to a mobile phone. The margin of error does not exceed plus or minus 2.5 percentage points for the full sample. The response rate was 22%.

The survey was funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

DOWNLOAD FULL REPORT HERE