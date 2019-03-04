MISSION HILLS, CA — The Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM), National Association for Armenian Studies (NAASR), Nor Serount Cultural Association, and Dr. Meher & Nina Babian is pleased to announce an upcoming talk “How We Lived: The Houshamadyan Project” by Dr. Vahe Tachjian. Sunday March 10th, 4PM Ararat-Eskijian Museum/Sheen Chapel 15105 Mission Hills Rd., Mission Hills Ca 91345.

The Houshamadyan website (www.houshamadyan.org) has existed since 2011. It is the property of the Berlin based Houshamadyan non-profit association. The aim of the Houshamadyan project and the website is to reconstruct the daily lives of the Ottoman Armenians and their social environment in all its facets, to bring back to life the cities, towns, and village, in which Armenians lived in the Ottoman Empire by reconstructing their inheritance – the rich memory of the local Armenians. Alongside written articles, the Houshamadyan website uses a great variety of multi-media tools, such as musical recordings of historic value, oral history testimonies, old photographs, pictures, old film footage, maps, podcasts, etc.

Dr. Vahe Tachjian earned his PhD in History and Civilization at the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS) in Paris. He is now the chief editor of the Berlin based Houshamdyan website. His main publications are La France en Cilicie et en Haute-Mésopotamie (2004); Les Arméniens, 1917-1939: La Quête d’un Refuge (2007, co-editor); and Ottoman Armenians: Life, Culture, Society, Vol. 1 (2014, editor).Daily Life in the Abyss: Genocide Diaries, 1915-1918 (Berghahn Books, 2017).

Admission free (Donations appreciated) Reception following program For more information call the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at 747- 500-7585

or email eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com

Live Stream Ararat-Eskijian Museum.com Website or Facebook