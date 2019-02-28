TEHRAN — Armenian leading telecommunications company Ucom has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Iran and Qatar, according to which internet transit channel will be created linking the Gulf and Asian states with Europe. The new channel will be an alternative to the currently operating channel passing through sea. The new one will pass through Armenia, bypassing Turkey and Azerbaijan, the press service of the WCIT 2019 reported.

Mr. Alexsander Yesayan, board member of World Information Technology and Service Alliance (WITSA), president of Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) and WCIT 2019 IT international congress, has personally re-confirmed the previously extended participation invite during the meeting with Iran’s Minister of Communications and Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi. Mr. Yesayan is in Iran within the scope of the Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan’s official visit. As announced earlier, the World Congress on Information Technologies will be held in Yerevan, on October 6-9, 2019. The Iranian government representative thanked for the invitation, expressing his interest in participating in the event.

Within the scope of the visit, the parties from Armenia, Iran, and Qatar signed an MOU on regional cooperation:

According to the document, the largest telecommunication companies of the three countries will cooperate to create an internet transit channel for the region. The document was signed by UCOM co-founder Mr. Alexander Yesayan, CEO of Iranian Telecommunication Company Mr. Majid Sadri and the President of the largest cable network provider the Gulf states, GULF Bridge International Mr. Abdulla Al-Rwaili. “This program will create a transit link for Internet provision to connect the Gulf and Asian countries to Europe. By joining such an ambitious project, Armenia once again underlines its position as a regional IT leader. The new channel will become an alternative to the current maritime route, will sidestep Azerbaijan and Turkey and pass through Armenia. By the way, Turkey and Azerbaijan were in intense competition to win the project. This is not simply a matter of business, but it has a strong strategic impact on the telecommunication security”- stated the Ucom co-founder Mr. Alexander Yesayan.