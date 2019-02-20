GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum announced $8,138,986 at its inaugural Telethon, a major milestone that puts the historic project one step closer to its highly anticipated groundbreaking celebration.

Thousands of community members and supporters from across the country and around the world tuned in to the six-hour Telethon on February 17, 2019. The widely watched television event featured informative video segments and interviews with community leaders, organizations, and special guests as well as check presentations by generous supporters.

“We are so grateful for the unprecedented outpouring of support from our community for the Armenian American Museum,” stated Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We are inspired by our community’s generous contributions that will help us reach the next major milestone for the project with the groundbreaking celebration.”

The Telethon finale featured a $1 million joint check presentation by the ten cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit organizations who serve on the Armenian American Museum Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees include representatives from the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Proceeds from the Telethon went towards the Armenian American Museum Groundbreaking Campaign. The campaign’s goal is to raise an estimated $12 million by early 2020 to begin construction on the project. The Museum has raised $8.1 million through its cumulative fundraising efforts and is approaching the campaign’s fundraising goal.

The Telethon was hosted by Arshalous Darbinyan, Artavazd Amiryan, Svetlana Bosnoyan, and Manoug Seraydarian. Major sponsors included Vartan & Janet Barsoumian, Rafik & Helly Khatchaturian, California Eye Center Optometry Dr. Harout Khanjian, and Keghon & Alexia Kevonian.

The campaign continues and the community is invited to contribute to the historic project. Donations can be made by phone at 1-800-655-9554 or online at www.GiveAAM.org.

About the Armenian American Museum

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, CA with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The Museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governance of the Museum is entrusted to ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions including the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.