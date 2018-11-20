A Call to American-Armenians; On the Occasion of All Armenian Fund Telethon

With the victory of the Velvet Revolution in Armenia, the people’s faith in the government and the country’s future was restored. Today, the new authorities of Armenia enjoy the trust and support of all of us.

Significant changes have taken place in recent months. Many callous undertakings of the previous regime have been reversed. State bodies have begun to function in transparency and with accountability to citizens of the country.

On November 22, the day of Thanksgiving in United States, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s annual fundraising telethon will be held. During this event Armenian Americans will have an opportunity to contribute to the Fund’s worthwhile programs and participate in the sacred work of nation building.

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party has always been a believer in Armenia Fund’s mission and goals. The programs implemented by the Fund, both in the Republic of Artsakh and in the border regions of Armenia have delivered tangible results that have assisted the residents in those regions to remain on their historic lands.

On this occasion, we urge all Armenian Americans to participate in the annual fundraising of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund and with your generous donations contribute in the efforts of the nation building.

Social Democratic Hunchakian Party

Executive Committee of Western United States