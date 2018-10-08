Top Posts
Home Community Glendale YWCA to Host Domestic Violence Community Forum
CommunityFeaturedNews

Glendale YWCA to Host Domestic Violence Community Forum

October 8, 2018

GLENDALE — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and YWCA Glendale is raising awareness by hosting a Domestic Violence Community Forum on Thursday, October 11, 6:00-8:00 p.m at the Glendale Central Library.

Partnering with the City of Glendale Commission on the Status of  Women & Assemblymember Laura Friedman, this panel discussion will discuss how domestic violence affects the community. Q+A session to follow.

Panelists include experts from YWCA Glendale, Glendale Police Department, Glendale Unified School District and the Armenian Council of America.

Lucy Vartanian, a member of the Armenian Council of America’s Legal Aid initiative, will discuss domestic violence issues and their impact on family law courts.

Lucy is an attorney at the law offices of Feinberg, Mindel, Brandt & Klein, LLP in the Family Law Department. Lucy’s practice focuses exclusively on family law issues, including dissolution of marriage, paternity matters, premarital agreements and domestic violence restraining orders. Lucy has successfully prevailed in several domestic violence restraining order hearings through the Los Angeles Superior Court, obtaining maximum five-year restraining orders for her clients.

This is a free event open to the public.

Free parking available at the Glendale Marketplace.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Armenia Develops System to Prevent Cross-Border Saboteur Raids

July 24, 2014

President Sarkisian Arrives in France for Official Visit

March 7, 2017

A Big Night for the YerazArt Foundation

November 29, 2012

Russia Deploys Advanced Aircraft to Armenia

February 22, 2016

April Issue of Turkish Magazine Dedicated to Armenian Genocide

April 3, 2015

Statement Of The Armenian Bar Association On Protests In Yerevan

June 29, 2015

Former US Ambassador to Armenia John Heffern Named Acting Assistant Secretary of State

January 26, 2017

New Publication: Dr. Garbis Der-Yeghiayan’s Photo-Album on Western Armenia and Cilicia Released

October 22, 2017

Piotr Switalski Appointed Head of EU Delegation to Armenia

September 3, 2015

Dink’s Suspected Killer to be Tried at Juvenile Court in Turkey

October 25, 2010

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.