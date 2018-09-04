Top Posts
Celebrating 26th Anniversary of Japan-Armenia Diplomatic Relations

September 4, 2018

GLENDALE — The Japan America Society of Southern California, supported by the Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles and in collaboration with the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, will hold a special anniversary celebration marking 26 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Republic of Armenia on September 7, 1992.

The event will take place at Brand Park in the City of Glendale at 6.30pm, and will include remarks by the City Council of Glendale and Consulates General of Japan and Armenia, and a special musical performance. There will also be presentations by His Excellency Eiji Taguchi, the first Japanese ambassador posted to Armenia, and Dr. Akira Ishiyama of UCLA on his medical mission work with the Armenian International Medical Fund.

Guests will have an opportunity to tour the Japanese Friendship Garden and Shoseian Teahouse, recently renovated with support from master gardeners and landscapers from Japan who worked alongside staff of the City of Glendale Community Services and Parks Department to enhance the space.

Attendees will include leaders of the Armenian and Japanese communities, representatives of local elected officials, and national level officials from Japan. The reception following the program will feature food and refreshments from Japan and Armenia.

