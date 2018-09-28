Architect Ronald Altoon to Present “Ancient Monasteries and Churches of Armenia”

WATETOWN, MA — Architect Ronald Altoon will present an illustrated talk entitled “Ancient Monasteries and Churches of Armenia: A Photographic Pilgrimage,” at the AGBU New England Center, 247 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA, on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR).

This lecture traces visits to 30 separate 5th to 13th century Armenian spiritual facilities, with overview and detail images. The photographic images were collected on some 15 visits to Armenia, beginning in 1989 while leading a planning and design team in response to the Spitak Earthquake. Subsequent trips while working as an architect designing the American University of Armenia Paramaz Avedisian Building, as well as consulting on the AMAA Avedisian High School & Community Center in order to encourage that it would become the first LEED Certified building in the greater Caucasus, produced a deeper understanding of the development of this religious prototype. Many of these buildings preceded the development of the great cathedrals of Europe, and serve as an early point of reference as the Christian church began the development of its liturgically inspired prototypical buildings.

Ronald Altoon, FAIA, President & CEO of Altoon Strategic, LLC, was Founding Design Partner of the award-winning architectural firm Altoon Partners, which provided master planning, urban design, and architectural design on complex mixed-use projects worldwide. He served as 1998 National President of the American Institute of Architects, previously organizing and leading a team of architects to Armenia in 1989 to develop a master plan and design principles for the devastated epicenter city of Spitak. He sits on the Board of Trustees of Woodbury University, and is a former Trustee of the International Council of Shopping Centers, former Chair of the Urban Land Institute Los Angeles District Council, Member of Council of the International Union of Architects (UIA), and USC Alumni Association Board of Governors.

This event is free and open to the public. A reception and refreshments will immediately follow the program and question-and-answer session.

For more information about this program, contact NAASR at 617-489-1610 or hq@naasr.org.