Ararat Home Gala to Mark Official Opening of New Wing

MISSION HILLS, CA – Ararat Home announces the official opening of the new wing of its Assisted Living Facility and invites the Armenian community to the celebration marking this exciting milestone in its history.

After several years of planning, construction and fundraising, Ararat Assisted Living Facility has now received approval from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department for the admission of new residents to its 44 additional rooms. Administrator Rita Noravian says, “We were thrilled to welcome our first resident to the new wing last week, and we look forward to welcoming others as new members of the growing Ararat Home family.”

The construction of this new wing had been in the development plans ever since Ararat Home moved to its current location in Mission Hills in 1992, and its completion represents the final expansion project on the campus. Chief Operating Officer Derik Ghookasian says, “Since its founding in 1949, Ararat Home has been committed to providing high quality, compassionate care for the elderly in the Armenian community. The additional capacity that this new wing affords, gives us the opportunity to continue serving the increasing needs of our community.”

To celebrate this accomplishment, an Opening Gala is planned for August 4th. Board of Trustees Chair Michael Surmeian says, “Ararat Home has been blessed throughout its history with the tremendous support of the Armenian community. Now, we invite the community to help celebrate this achievement as we mark our successes and reach higher in our service.”

The Opening Gala will take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in Deukmejian Grand Ballroom on the Ararat Home campus in Mission Hills. Tickets are $150, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For inquiries, you may call (818) 365-3000 or write to info@ararathome.org or visit www.ararathome.org.