AGBU Offers Must-Have E-Books, Apps About Armenia

The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) has developed a series of multimedia educational and travel e-books as well as family-friendly apps which present a wide variety of themes about Armenia. The newest addition is a versatile e-book entitled Vayots Dzor, prepared in collaboration with My Armenia, a program implemented by the Smithsonian Institution and funded by USAID.

Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province is home to many ancient landmarks and tourist attractions, including the Areni-1 cave complex—with the earliest known winery Areni 1 inside—the 8th-century Tanahat Monastery, the 10th-century Smbataberd Fortress and the 13th-century Noravank Monastery. Vayots Dzor is also home to the therapeutic springs and mineral pools of Jermuk.

Ideal for travelers, nature lovers and history buffs, the e-book includes interactive maps, slide shows, videos, 360-view photos and audio descriptions featuring Vayots Dzor’s architecture, archeology, adventure activities, cuisine, festivals and cultural events. Visitor information, tips for easy trip planning, hotels, restaurants and an essential Armenian phrasebook are also highlighted.

Vayots Dzor is the third in a series of travel companion e-books, with Exploring Yerevan and The Armenian Highland being the first two. Available in seven languages, the e-books can be downloaded for free on smartphones, tablets and PCs at www.agbu.org/armenia/travel.

“We are proud to partner with the Smithsonian in our mission of introducing the wealth of the Armenian heritage to the world,” said AGBU Board Member Dr. Yervant Zorian. “The new e-book uses creative state-of-the-art solutions to promote the richness and diversity of Vayots Dzor’s nature and history and was designed to contribute to the greater number of tourists in the region.”

In addition to the e-books, AGBU also developed Im Armenia travel app for kids of all ages. It invites users to explore interesting facts about popular sites throughout and around Yerevan, as well as in the provinces of Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor. The first digital travel guide to introduce kids to the country in a fun and interactive way, Im Armenia functions in English, Portuguese and French, while also teaching basic words in Eastern Armenian. To download the Im Armenia app, visit www.agbu.org/armenia/travel or your app store.