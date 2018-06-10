Tigran Arakelyan is Recognized with Two Awards and a New Music Director Position

SEATTLE — Armenian-American conductor Tigran Arakelyan is the newly appointed Music Director of Northwest Mahler Festival, received a bronze medal at the Global Music Awards and is a finalist for the American Prize in Orchestral Programming.

Founded in 1995, Northwest Mahler Festival is a summer festival for professionals, students and community musicians performing large scale works. On July 21st, the Festival Orchestra will perform Mahler’s 5th Symphony, in Seattle.

Arakelyan received the Bronze Medal at the Global Music Awards for his work on Off The Podium Music Podcast. The podcast has close to 70 episodes featuring artists who have won a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy Awards among many other accomplishments. The three podcasts that were evaluated for the award were: David Harrington of Kronos Quartet, Grammy Award winning bassist Christian McBride and Pulitzer Prize winning composer George Walker.

Arakelyan was named a finalist for the American Prize in Orchestral Programming with the Bainbridge Island Youth Orchestras. The American Prize—Vytautas Marijosius Memorial Award in Orchestral Programming—recognizes and rewards the best achievement in the unique field of orchestral programming, where the selection of repertoire by knowledgeable, creative and courageous music directors builds orchestras and audiences, educates young people and adults, and enriches the community.

He continues his Music Director positions with Bainbridge Island Youth Orchestra, Federal Way Youth Symphony and Port Townsend Community Orchestra. For more info please visit www.TigranArakelyan.com