The Centennial Without The Old Regime

During the period before the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Zhirayr Sefilian and his supporters launched a protest actions with the slogan of “The Centennial without the regime”, with the aim of removing the Serzh Sarkissian government. This movement was unable to gather a great deal of momentum, and ended in April 2015, with Sefilian’s arrest and imprisonment.

Where Sefilian did not succeed, Nikol Pashinyan was able to accomplish through a national and peaceful revolution, and the May victorious battles’ and the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia were celebrated without the participation of the former regime. However, the departing regime still does not accept its defeat insisting that they are in power within the Parliament and in opposition out of it.

This week, they were complaining that during the 100th anniversary celebrations, the leadership of the Parliament was not invited and the Speaker of the National Assembly was not involved in the official ceremonies next to the Prime Minister, the Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh, and the Catholicos of All Armenians.

By reducing the number of seats allocated to state officials, among the invitees were the relatives of the victims of the March 1, the parents of martyrs of the four-day war and the disabled soldiers of the Artsakh liberation war, who deserve respect and who have given much more to their homeland than the representatives of the previous authorities.

The Republicans do not want to be reconciled with today’s new reality in Armenia, where there is no room for them. The parliament, the Yerevan City government, and the prosecutor’s office are still in their hands. They are still hoping to launch a comeback. The peaceful nature of the revolution and the absence of vengeance is being wrongly interpreted by them. The victorious people of Armenia will not accept or tolerate a parallel regime, side by side, with the government formed by them.

We are confident that the new authorities will take the necessary steps to ensure that before the end of the Centennial year, the country is fully liberated from the Republicans and their former regime.

