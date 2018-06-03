Top Posts
Home Armenian Alexander Lapshin Visits Uruguay Hunchakian Center
ArmenianDiasporaFeaturedNews

Alexander Lapshin Visits Uruguay Hunchakian Center

June 3, 2018

MONTEVIDEO — Alexander Lapshin, who was imprisoned for seven months in Azerbaijan for his visit to Artsakh, recently was in number of South American countries.

In Uruguay, he held meetings with lawmakers, human rights organizations and representatives of the Armenian community.

On June 1, Alexander Lapshin visited the Montevideo Hunchakian Center, where he received a warm reception.

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Chairman Danel Manuelyan welcomed the guest and introduced him to the Hunchakian Party’s worldwide activities.

Alexander Lapshy described the inhuman conditions under which he was held by the Aliyev administration. He stated that he is convinced that he will prevail in his lawsuits filed in different international courts. Hnchakian representatives asked numerous questions to the guest and expressed their support to him, stressing that his story indicates that the issue of Azerbaijan is not only with Armenians, but with the entire civilized world.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Noor Champagne Brunch and Rose Parade Viewing to Benefit Armenian Film Foundation’s Digitization Project

December 24, 2012

European Commission: Turkey Supported Azerbaijan During April Clashes in Karabakh

November 14, 2016

Azerbaijan Announces Snap Presidential Elections

February 5, 2018

The Diminishing Presidential Powers

March 19, 2018

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Ibrahim Betil

June 3, 2016

SDHP 125th Anniversary Academic Conference Achieved Major Success

October 30, 2012

EU Parliament Vice President Ryszard Czarnecki: Armenia Important for Europe

October 19, 2015

Turkey’s Influence Peddling

May 23, 2017

Armenian Director Ruben Gini Offers a New Historical Perspective

December 1, 2011

Mexicans Protest Against Azerbaijani Dictator Heydar Aliyev’s Statue

October 21, 2012

Leave a Reply