Leaders of Australian Eastern Apostolic Churches Meet with Prime Minister Pashinian

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinian received the delegation of leaders and representatives of Australian Eastern Apostolic Churches led by Archbishop Robert Rabbat.

The PM saluted the visit of the clergymen to Armenia and expressed confidence that it will foster the deepening of relations with the Armenian Aphostolic Church. PM Pashinian highlighted the unity and cooperation of Christian peoples for the sake of peace and stability.

Archbishop Robert Rabbat underlined the firm links of the Armenian community of Australia with the Church and noted that the close cooperation between Churches is important also for preventing violence and genocides in the world. He added that they are glad for the peaceful solution of political developments in Armenia, wishing success to the new Government of Armenia.

During the meeting the PM answered the questions of the clergymen, which mainly referred to the priorities of the Government in various spheres – fight against corruption, economic development, strengthening democracy and so on.