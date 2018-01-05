Primate’s Christmas Message

“Let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear

of God.” 2 Corinthians 7:1

The birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is the presence of the Divine in the life of humanity

that leads us to holiness and purity. God’s creatures naturally depend on systematic spiritual

renewal so that they may keep their innate faith actively engaged in all endeavors of life, reflecting

God’s will by deeds and words.

Christ is Born and Revealed! Blessed is the Revelation of Christ, our Lord!

Every year, when we celebrate the Theophany and recite the above-mentioned proclamation, we

feel the need for spiritual renewal in the depth of our souls. When we reiterate the Christmas

greeting, we celebrate the beginning of a new life gifted to us by God Incarnate who is the path to

wisdom, humility, and holiness.

“Let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear

of God.”

The miraculous birth of our Lord and Savor Jesus Christ reawakens in us the very particles of life

that has been breathed into us by God, turning us into living souls on the day of the Creation.

Whoever comprehends this truth, walks on the path to purity and holiness ‘in the fear of God,’

which is nothing than the wisdom of God.

We live in a time when now more than ever, we need to feel the presence of God and do His holy

will to be impeccable and stay away from the snares of evil.

Our forefathers felt the presence of God and lived their lives according to His will. They grasped

the true meaning of Christmas and accepted God’s invitation to ‘cleanse themselves and live holy

lives in the fear of God.’ For them, Christ was the embodiment of holiness. His biblical teachings,

our Christian values, a life lived with faith, the Armenian ancestral model family based on love

and wisdom were all synonymous with our forefathers’ understanding of holiness.

Christ is Born and Revealed! Blessed is the Revelation of Christ, our Lord!

Beloved faithful, the Theophany is the golden bridge that spans divinity to humanity. Glory be to

the Almighty God for sending His Only Begotten Son to this world to guide us through darkness

to light so we may see the path that leads us to holiness. Today, as we celebrate Christmas, we

strive to reclaim that holiness in our lives. Our Christmas prayer for this year is that we may become instruments of peace and vessels of the Holy Spirit to live tranquil lives and continue to prosper as individuals and as faith communities ‘perfecting holiness in the fear of God’ in our everyday lives.

Christ is Born and Revealed! Blessed is the Revelation of Christ, our Lord!

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian

Primate

January 6, 2018

Burbank, California