Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia Episode to Air on Sunday May 20

NEW YORK — The highly anticipated Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia episode to air on CNN Sunday May 20, 9pm E/P time.

The show features world-renowned chef, bestselling author and multiple Emmy-winning television personality Anthony Bourdain as he travels across the globe to uncover little-known destinations and diverse cultures.

CNN earlier said the season 11 will launch on April 29 and the Armenia episode will air May 20.

SOAD’s Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American rock musician, was Bourdain’s guide while the chef was in Armenia.

After the news about the May 20 airing broke, Tankian posted a photo with Bourdain on his official Instagram account with the following caption:

Ahead of the May 20 show, CNN released some interesting previews from Armenia which give a glimpse into the episode.