Top Posts
Home Armenia Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia Episode to Air on Sunday May 20
ArmeniaArtsakhEntertainmentFeaturedNews

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia Episode to Air on Sunday May 20

May 17, 2018


NEW YORK — The highly anticipated Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia episode to air on CNN Sunday May 20, 9pm E/P time.

The show features world-renowned chef, bestselling author and multiple Emmy-winning television personality Anthony Bourdain as he travels across the globe to uncover little-known destinations and diverse cultures.

CNN earlier said the season 11 will launch on April 29 and the Armenia episode will air May 20.

SOAD’s Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American rock musician, was Bourdain’s guide while the chef was in Armenia.

After the news about the May 20 airing broke, Tankian posted a photo with Bourdain on his official Instagram account with the following caption:

Ahead of the May 20 show, CNN released some interesting previews from Armenia which give a glimpse into the episode.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Chapman University to Offer Students and Researchers Access to USC Shoah Visual History Archive on Genocide

September 26, 2016

Turkish-Armenian Music Instructor Fired as Part of “Gülenist” Purge

August 2, 2016

\”Armenia, Auschwitz and Beyond\” at American Jewish University

February 13, 2014

Vatican to Publish Documents on the Armenian Genocide

July 7, 2011

Azerbaijan Will Suffer “Irreparable” Losses if Provokes All-out War

June 28, 2017

Prof. Ervin Staub to Speak at Tufts Commemoration of Armenian Genocide on April 11

March 19, 2012

Eiffel Tower Goes Dark in Memory of Armenian Genocide Victims

April 24, 2015

Nagorno-karabakh: Is a Solution Visible?

February 8, 2015

ACA-PAC Endorses Luz Rivas for California’s 39th State Assembly District

March 21, 2018

Armenian EyeCare Project Gears Up for 52nd Medical Mission to Armenia

June 8, 2016

Leave a Reply