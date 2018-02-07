Dole Institute Award Recipients Examine Legacy of Armenian Genocide

LAWRENCE (KU.edu) — The Robert and Elizabeth Dole Archive and Special Collections at the Dole Institute of Politics has announced the recipients of two grants related to the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1917.

The institute has awarded an archival fellowship to author Michael Bobelian and a travel grant to Professor Julien Zarifian.

Bobelian is an award-winning author, lawyer, journalist and the institute’s Archival Fellow for Armenian Advocacy. His book “Children of Armenia: A Forgotten Genocide and the Century-Long Struggle for Justice” (Simon & Schuster, 2009) is the seminal work on the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide.

As the Archival Fellow, Bobelian will work with Dole Archives staff to create a web-based learning module with primary sources documenting the U.S. response to the World War I-era Armenian Genocide and former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole’s advocacy on behalf of Armenians and Armenian Americans.

Bobelian will give a public lecture titled “America and the Armenian Genocide” at 3 p.m. Feb. 15. The talk will be held in Simons Media Room at the institute.

The recipient of a Dole Archives travel grant is Zarifian, associate professor in American history at the University of Cergy-Pontoise in France. This academic year, he is a Fulbright Scholar with the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation Center for Advanced Genocide Research. His research interests include U.S. foreign policies in Eurasia, the role of ethnic groups in U.S. politics and the importance of memory issues in U.S. political life.

His current and primary research project is titled “The U.S. and the Question of the Armenian Genocide, from 1915 to the Present.”

The KU World War I Centennial Committee and the Max Kade Center for German-American Studies at KU are co-sponsors of the program and the fellowships.

Gravely wounded in the mountains of Italy during World War II, Bob Dole credits his physical and mental recovery largely to Dr. Hampar Kelikian. Dr. Kelikian was an Armenian surgeon who lost family members to the Armenian Genocide before fleeing to the U.S. As a soldier, citizen and U.S. senator, Dole has been a champion for Armenia, a role that includes seeking official U.S. recognition of the 1915-1916 Armenian Genocide. During the Centennial Commemoration of WWI, both the history of Armenian Genocide and Dole’s advocacy for its recognition can inform our responses to contemporary crises.

