Pasadena’s Armenian Community Commemorates the Armenian Genocide

PASADENA, CA- To commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Council of America (ACA) and Gaidz Youth Organization hosted a ceremony drawing over 200 attendees to Memorial Park.

ACA Board Member Krikor Moloyan eloquently conducted his role as master of ceremonies while providing a thought provoking and historical insight on political dictators and human rights violations throughout the world.

Among the dignitaries present were Scott Svonkin, President of the Los Angeles Community College District Board, Roy Boulghourjian, President of the Pasadena Unified School Board, Teresa Lamb Simpson, representing the office of Congressman Adam Schiff and Arda Tchakian representing State Senator Anthony Portantino.

The evening began with a beautiful dance performance by the Nor Serount Cultural Association dance troupe. Vocalists Harout Hakobyan elated the audience with his patriotic songs as Arthur Hakobyan, also known as “Mister X” mesmerized the crowd with an operatic rendition of Cilicia. Kanon performer Lilit Khojayan and Armen Stepanyan playing the duduk created an ambiance of remembrance and solidarity during the somber occasion.

Carina Cornejo and Angela Pachanian recited poetry for the event as Allison Ghafari and Christine Aghakhanian delivered speeches about the importance of continuing to fight for justice for the Armenian Cause.

The event concluded with a walk to the Armenian Genocide Monument at the north end of the park where flowers and wreaths were placed honoring the 1.5 million Armenians who were murdered during the Genocide.