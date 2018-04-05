ADAA and Anteaus Present “We Have Heroes”

GLENDALE — The Armenian Dramatic Arts Alliance, in partnership with Antaeus Theatre Company, will present a special evening to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide: “We Have Heroes,” Sunday, April 22, 2018, 6-8pm, at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale.

The event will shine a light on the works of living Armenian composers: Robert Amirkhanian, Loris Tjecknavorian and Charles Aznavour. Their compositions will be performed by Salpy & Sossi Kerkonian, a flute and harp duo, and The Greg Hosharian Trio and performers Jade Hykush and Mariam Vardani. There will also be a screening the short film, Song of a Warrior, written by Shauna Vartanian and directed by Von Kochar, who will also be directing the evening’s program. This film illustrates the legacy of survivors like George Mardikian and his involvement with the Displaced Persons of WWII who have also rebuilt their lives in a new world. The program will be produced by Bianca Bagatourian.

“On April 24, 1915, the first wave of artists and intellectuals were rounded up in the Ottoman capital of Constantinople and slain,” Bagatourian noted. “On April 22, 2019, we reclaim these people and the spirit of their artistry with We Have Heroes.”

His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Armenian Church Western Diocese, will begin the evening with an invocation. A reception will follow the performance.

Limited tickets will be free to the public. For questions or sponsorship opportunities, contact Natalie Rose at 818.506.5436 or natalie@antaeus.org. Sponsorship deadline to receive tickets and benefits is April 16th. For more information about ADAA, visit www.armeniandrama.org or visit armeniandrama@gmail.com.