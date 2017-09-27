Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian Wins 2017 FIDE World Cup

TBILISI — Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian has clinched his second FIDE World Cup title and the $120,000 prize after beating Ding Liren of China in both rapid tie-break games in Tbilisi, Georgia today. Aronian has also won this title in 2005.

By advancing to the finals of this tournament, Aronian already had been eligible to compete in the Candidates Tournament, which will be held in the German capital city of Berlin in March 2018, to determine the challenger for the World Chess Championship.

Levon Aronian stated at a post-game interview that winning the tournament was a special moment for him.

He said that winning one of the toughest tournaments and qualifying for the Candidates Tournament was like a dream come true.

Armenia’s leading chess player was supported by a group of people, some waving the Armenian flag.

Aronian said he was supported by his wife-to-be Ariana, his parents and his team. “I’m very grateful to them for their commitment to my goals. Being a member of a family and being a chess player is a difficult thing,” he said.

Aronain said he will now be helping Ariana prepare for the forthcoming wedding.