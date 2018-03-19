Henrikh Mkhitaryan Visits with Wounded Soldiers at Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center Donates a Car

YEREVAN — Armenian national football team captain, and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan visited the Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center adjacent to the Yerevan Medical University on Monday, where he met with students and teaching staff. The main goal of the visit was to meet with wounded and disabled soldiers at the Center.

Mkhitaryan arrived in Armenia to prepare for friendly matches with the national teams of Estonia and Lithuania on March 24 and 27. Accompanied by YSMU Rector Armen Muradyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan got acquainted with the Rehabilitation Center, talked to patients and students. The Armenia captain donated the car he received as Armenia’s Best Athlete to the center.

The Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Centre opened this January at the Heratsi Hospital Complex. The Centre was established as a result of cooperation between the Yerevan State Medical University and Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, with the support of the country’s president and funds donated by philanthropists and individuals.