Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State to Hold 30th Annual Banquet

FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program of California State University, Fresno, will hold its 30th Annual Banquet on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Fort Washington Country Club in Fresno.

This year’s Banquet will feature Fresno State President Dr. Joseph I. Castro as one of the main speakers. Dr. Castro was appointed the eighth President of Fresno State in 2013. He has been a consistent supporter of the Armenian Studies Program and was a leader in support of the construction of the Armenian Genocide Monument on campus.

“The 30th Annual Banquet will highlight the growth of our Program,” said Armenian Studies Program Coordinator Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian. “Our Program is a center for interaction between the community, the students, and the university.”

More than forty student recipients of Armenian Studies scholarships and grants for 2017-2018 will be recognized at the Banquet, together with students who are graduating with a Minor in Armenian Studies.

The Armenian Studies Banquet brings together Fresno State students, faculty, administrators, and the community, to celebrate the achievements of the Program and its students.

The reception will begin at 5:00PM followed by the Banquet at 6:00PM.

Tickets are available at $50 per person, with a special price of $25 for Fresno State students and Fresno State faculty. Reservations for tables of 10 are also being accepted.

For more information about the Banquet, please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 559-278-2669, visit our website at fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies, or find us on facebook @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState