Top Posts
Home Armenian Armenian American Museum Hosting a Community Meeting
ArmenianArmenian GenocideCommunityNews

Armenian American Museum Hosting a Community Meeting

February 19, 2018

GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum will be hosting a community meeting for the public on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Glendale Adult Recreation Center. The community meeting will provide an opportunity to learn more about the historic project and provide feedback to help shape the future of the cultural and educational center developing in Glendale.

The Armenian American Museum and City of Glendale are in the final phase of negotiations for a Ground Lease Agreement that would locate the Museum in downtown Glendale’s Central Park near the prominent corner of Colorado Street and Brand Boulevard. The City of Glendale is also finalizing plans for a redesigned Central Park that will expand the open space and transform the park into a vibrant focal center and community gathering place.

Museum and City officials anticipate the final approval of plans by the Glendale City Council in Summer 2018.

About Armenian American Museum
The Armenian American Museum is a developing project in Glendale, CA with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. When completed, it will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governing board of the Armenian American Museum consists of representatives from the following ten Armenian American institutions and organizations: Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union – Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society – Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The community meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend.
Thursday, March 8, 2018 | 7:00PM
Adult Recreation Center
201 East Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91205

For more information about the Armenian American Museum, visit www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org or call (844) 586-4626.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Tehran Hosts Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission Meeting

December 15, 2014

Eastern Partnership Summit Declaration Again Stymied Over Karabakh Wording

November 17, 2017

Armenian Genocide Centennial Commemoration in Istanbul

December 9, 2014

Erdogan Accuses Armenia of Sabotaging Gallipoli Events

March 30, 2015

FM Nalbandian: Armenia is Obliged to Prevent New Crimes Against Humanity

February 29, 2016

New Book: The Extermination of Armenians in the Diarbekir Region

February 10, 2015

ACA-PAC Endorses O\’Farrell for Los Angeles City Council District 13

May 15, 2013

AGMI Presents Armenian Genocide Exhibition in Paris

May 16, 2011

Nor Zartonk: False Reports of Kamp Armen Deed Return is an Election Ploy

June 5, 2015

President Sarkisian Urges Germany to Not Bow to Erdogan in Genocide Vote

June 1, 2016

Leave a Reply