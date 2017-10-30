“Embrace the Future” Haigazian University Alumni Association Dinner and Dance

“Embrace the Future,” an annual dinner dance to support Haigazian University, will be held at 7 pm on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at VERTIGO in Glendale, California. The event will begin with a social hour, followed by dinner and a short update about Haigazian. Seating is limited.

The evening is being planned by advocates of the only Armenian University in the Diaspora, Haigazian, located in Beirut, Lebanon. It is designed specifically to provide Armenian students with tuition support and hope for a prosperous future.

The passionate President of the university, Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, will personally attend this anticipated gathering and provide an update on the state of the University. Alumni, supporters and members of the Board of Trustees will also be in attendance.

The University operates on the American model of higher education in a Christian environment. Haigazian offers both an undergraduate as well as a Graduate program and educates its students in the fields of Business, Economics, English, Armenian, Biology, and Chemistry. Among its other majors are Computer Science, Math, Physics, Education, Political Science, Social Work, and Psychology.

Dinner dance tickets are $125. Sponsorships categories are $500 (2 tickets) $1,000 (4 tickets), $2,500 (10 tickets), and $5,000 (10 tickets). Every donation received for this event will be appreciated by the Armenian students in need. Reservations should be sent to Haigazian University Support Fund, Inc. at 1724 Capistrano Circle, Glendale, CA 91208 or by calling Katia Kermoyan at 818-281-0351.