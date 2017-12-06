Top Posts
Home Armenia Richard Hovannisian’s Kharpert Volume Published in Turkish
Armenia

Richard Hovannisian’s Kharpert Volume Published in Turkish

December 6, 2017

ISTANBUL — Aras Publishers has announced the publication of Harput, the third volume in Turkish translation from the UCLA Conference series on Historic Armenian Cities and Provinces, organized by Professor Richard G. Hovannisian between 1997 and 2009
.
The original English language volume is titled Armenian Tsopk/Kharpert, consisting of fifteen chapters on various aspects of the region’s history from antiquity to the years of genocide and final expulsions to 1930.

Volumes previously published in Turkish by Aras include Van and Bitlis ve Mus, and the publishers announce the intent to translate successively all fourteen volume in the series for the Turkish-reading public.

Richard Hovannisian stated: “I am deeply gratified that the fourteen volumes growing out of the UCLA conferences and published in English under my editorship by Mazda Publishers in the United States are now being made available in Turkish by Aras Publishers in Istanbul. I regard this as a significant and hopefully positive development.”

