Applications Now Open for Educational Project “Zarmanazan”

In 2018 Zarmanazan, an innovative Western Armenian summer programme, will take place high up in the mountains in the French-Swiss Alps Region of France, from 15 July to 9 August. It will combine three interconnecting initiatives:

· A summer camp for children ages 10-15.

· An intensive university diploma programme designed for Western Armenian teachers in the Armenian Diaspora, certified by the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO), Paris.

· A summer creative programme for young adults ages 16-24 which will start on 12 July and run until 9 August.

Children and young adults will participate in various activities adapted to their age. These will include music, theatre and dance workshops, arts and crafts sessions, creative writing and reading workshops, debates and various games and sports. All activities will be conducted in Armenian, and led by a team of talented expert facilitators.

Zarmanazan is open to children and young adults from the Armenian Diaspora. The number of spaces is limited: up to 40 participants ages 10-15, and up to 30 participants ages 16-24.

Please note that an intermediate level of Armenian proficiency is required for the young adults group.

The intensive university diploma programme is limited to 15 teachers and it will combine expert direction with practical training, interactive lectures, the latest pedagogic approaches and materials.

To apply and find out more information please visit: www.zarmanazan.com

Deadline for all applications: 22 January 2018, 23:00 GMT.

All applicants will be contacted by 30 January 2018.

Watch the 2017 Zarmanazan video for more insight on what happened last year at www.gulbenkian.pt/armenian-communities

The Armenian Communities department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation launched, in 2017, the educational project “Zarmanazan” as part of its Western Armenian revitalisation programme. It is organised in partnership with L’association Mille et un Mondes (Lyon, France) and Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO)(Paris, France). The Zarmanazan camp is certified by the French Ministry of Youth and Sports.