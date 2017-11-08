Top Posts
Home Armenia FM Edward Nalbandian Visits Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial
ArmeniaArmenian GenocideNewsWorld

FM Edward Nalbandian Visits Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial

November 8, 2017

JERUSALEM — On November 6, while on an official visit to Israel, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian visited Yad Vashem and laid a wreath at the Memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.

After the tour at the Holocaust Museum, the Foreign Minister of Armenia left a note in Yad Vashem’s Honorable Guests’ Book, which reads: “The most important lesson we learn when visiting Yad Vashem in Jerusalem and the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan is that new genocides and crimes against humanity can be prevented only by the joint efforts of the international community. The moral duty of the Armenian and Jewish peoples who have passed through the horrors of the Genocide is to stand at the forefront of these efforts.”

Foreign Minister Nalbandian also had a meeting with Israeli Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. The interlocutors hailed the effective cooperation between the two parliaments and the activity of friendship groups.

Nalbandian and Edelstein discussed a wide range of issues related to the deepening and expansion of inter-parliamentary ties, as well as cooperation within international organizations. They also referred to urgent regional issues.

As for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the Knesset Speaker said his stance on the importance of acknowledgement is well known and he has expressed it on many occasions.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

The Crimes of 1st March 2008

March 1, 2011

Victims of the Holocaust Remembered in Armenia

January 27, 2015

NAASR 57th ANNUAL ASSEMBLY ON MAY 14 TO FEATURE LECTURE BY TANER AKÇAM

April 13, 2011

Understand and Recognize the Past Deeds of U.S. Politicians

December 6, 2015

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Soli Özel

November 6, 2015

US & EU Call for Karabakh Conflict De-Escalation

June 22, 2017

Jirayr Zorthian’s Controversial Art Piece Unveiled after 62 Years

July 17, 2017

ASP Lecture: “Reconstructing the Nation and Debating Armenian-Turkish Relations in the Aftermath of WWI”

February 10, 2014

Turkish Military to Send Inspection Team to Armenia

October 9, 2015

S.D.H.P Lebanon Urges Citizens Abroad To Register to Vote

October 31, 2017

Leave a Comment























 