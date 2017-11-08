FM Edward Nalbandian Visits Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial

JERUSALEM — On November 6, while on an official visit to Israel, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian visited Yad Vashem and laid a wreath at the Memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.

After the tour at the Holocaust Museum, the Foreign Minister of Armenia left a note in Yad Vashem’s Honorable Guests’ Book, which reads: “The most important lesson we learn when visiting Yad Vashem in Jerusalem and the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan is that new genocides and crimes against humanity can be prevented only by the joint efforts of the international community. The moral duty of the Armenian and Jewish peoples who have passed through the horrors of the Genocide is to stand at the forefront of these efforts.”

Foreign Minister Nalbandian also had a meeting with Israeli Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. The interlocutors hailed the effective cooperation between the two parliaments and the activity of friendship groups.

Nalbandian and Edelstein discussed a wide range of issues related to the deepening and expansion of inter-parliamentary ties, as well as cooperation within international organizations. They also referred to urgent regional issues.

As for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the Knesset Speaker said his stance on the importance of acknowledgement is well known and he has expressed it on many occasions.