Career and Job Fair Launched With the Support of U.S. Embassy in Yerevan

YEREVAN — To cap off a busy Global Entrepreneurship Week, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, together with Haykuhi Gevorkyan of Career Lab and Araksia Martirosyan of International Academy of Business, connected job recruiters with job seekers at a career and entrepreneurship fair at the Marriott Hotel in Yerevan.

The fair offered workshops on resume writing, panel discussions on jobs of the future, career guidance, and more. Companies with current vacancies to fill – more than 180 vacancies in total – attended the fair aiming to recruit Armenia’s top talent.

“In today’s globalized world, entrepreneurs and job seekers alike have to be flexible, willing to take risks, and able to seize on opportunities when they are presented,” said U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills, Jr., at the fair’s opening ceremony, “And this fair is one such opportunity.”

The career and entrepreneurship fair is the largest U.S. Embassy-supported event in Armenia during Global Entrepreneurship Week, a weeklong promotion of entrepreneurship in nearly 170 countries worldwide. The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan worked with alumni of its various exchange programs to support entrepreneurs through discussions with successful women business owners, a “pitch night” for fledgling companies in need of business advice, and discussions on how to run a successful business in Armenia.

“In my travels across this country, I have seen first-hand the amazing brain power and creativity of the Armenian people,” Ambassador Mills noted. “From start-up IT companies, to designers and engineers working for established multi-national corporations, Armenia is growing thanks to those who are using their education and technical know-how to better their lives and communities – these are the true entrepreneurs.”