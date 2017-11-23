Top Posts
Body of Azerbaijani Serviceman Found at Armenia Bordern with Nakhijevan

November 23, 2017

YEREVAN — On the morning of November 23, Armenian armed forces found the body of an Azerbaijani soldier near the border with the exclave of Nakhijevan.

In a report released on Thursday by the press office of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, the body was found in no man’s land in front of Armenia’s combat positions at the southwestern border with Azerbaijan.

“According to operative-intelligence data, the mentioned serviceman was a captain of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, a company commander, who escaped after a crime at his military unit,” the report said.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense confirmed later on Thursday that the dead serviceman was 19-year-old Bakhruz Jalilbeyli who left the military unit without permission after committing a crime.

Military authorities in Yerevan have express readiness to repatriate the body of the Azeri serviceman stating that such repatriation can be organized through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

