FRESNO — Fresno native-son Michael Krikorian will perform in recital as part of the “Young Armenian Talent” series of the Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert Series at Fresno State. The performance will take place at 3:00PM on Sunday, October 20 in the Concert Hall on the Fresno State campus. Krikorian will be performing works by Scriabin, Babadjanian, Komitas, Bartók, Liszt, and Beethoven.

The concert is co-sponsored by the Armenian Studies Program of Fresno State and the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation.

After completion of a Doctorate in Piano Performance at the esteemed Thornton School of Music of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, Michael Krikorian returns to his hometown with a diverse program showcasing him as a brilliant pianist and equally talented composer. Dr. Krikorian earned his M.M. from Manhattan School of Music in the studio of Arkady Aronov, and his B.A. from Fresno State as a student of Andreas Werz.

A top prize winner at the 2018 Los Angeles International Liszt Competition, he has given acclaimed performances in numerous venues across the United States as well as Italy, France, China, and Korea. He also won first place in the Bell T. Ritchie Award Competition (2017), and second place in the James Ramos International Video Competition (2017).

General tickets for the Concert are available for $25 per person, for seniors at $18 per person, and students $5 per person. Ticket reservations for the concert may be made by calling 278-2337.

Tickets may also be purchased online at the following website: http://www.keyboardconcerts.com/events/season-48/michael-krikorian/.

Free parking will be available in Lot P1 (Shaw and Maple entrance to campus). For more information please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669 or visit fresnostate.edu/