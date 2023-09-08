ESKIŞEHIR, TURKEY — Armenia held Turkey to a 1-1 draw in Euro 2024 qualifier held at New Eskisehir Stadium in Turkey.

At the beginning of the game, the teams exchanged attacks, but the Turks had a noticeable advantage. Goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich exhibited confidence in the Armenian national team. In the first half, the Armenian national team did not play aggressively but instead emphasized quick counterattacks. In the end, the teams went into halftime tied at 0-0.

At the start of the second half, the Armenian team capitalized on a mistake by the Turkish national team’s defenders. Artak Dashyan, appearing at the right time and in the right place, scored a goal for the Armenian. After conceding the goal, Turkey launched a strong offensive. In the closing moments of the match, the Armenian national team missed a chance to secure victory, as Yildirim scored a goal.

The final score was Turkey 1, Armenia 1.

The national football team of Armenia will host their next match in the qualifying round of the European Championship on September 11, when they face Croatia.