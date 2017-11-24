Top Posts
Home Armenia $12,505,456 Raised During Armenia Fund Annual Telethon
ArmeniaArmenia FundArmenianDiasporaFeaturedNews

$12,505,456 Raised During Armenia Fund Annual Telethon

November 24, 2017

LOS ANGELES — In another Thanksgiving Day fundraiser Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2017 has raised over $12,505,456 that it plans to mostly spend on the support of agricultural-development projects in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian Fund raised almost $15.5 million during last year’s televised fundraiser earmarked for the reconstruction of war-ravaged communities in Nagorno-Karabakh and other local infrastructure projects.

The focus of the 2017 telethon is support for two major agricultural-development projects in Nagorno-Karabakh: the drilling of deep-water wells and construction of irrigation networks; and the installation of solar power stations.

As always, sizable contributions have been provided by several ethnic Armenian businessmen from the United States, Russia and Armenia. An anonymous Armenian-American entrepreneur made the single largest donation of $ 2.5 million. He was followed by Russian-Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetian, who donated $2.25 million. Armenia’s Copper-Molybdenum Plant donated $350,000, Armenia-based wealthy business owner Samvel Aleksanian contributed $200,000 for the cause and the Vardanian family donated $125,000. Valex Group donated $100,000. Several families from the United States, Iran and Armenia provided hefty donations ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. Thousands of Armenians from around the world also made smaller contributions ranging from a few dollars to several thousand dollars.

Armenia Fund has implemented over $350 million worth of projects in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh since its establishment in 1992. The fund’s current Board of Trustees is headed by President Serzh Sarkisian and comprises other senior Armenian state officials, Catholicos Karekin II as well as prominent representatives of Armenian communities around the world.

In particular, in recent years the fund has partly financed the construction of a second 116-kilometer-long highway connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

U.S. and Armenia to Sign New Trade Deal

May 5, 2015

Millard Fuller Legacy Build – Armenia

February 1, 2016

Taner Akcam: Three Questions to Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan

April 23, 2012

The Kurds in the Turkish–Armenian Reconciliation Process

December 2, 2016

OSCE Minsk Group Mediators Express Deep Concern About Karabakh Truce Violations

March 9, 2011

World Bank Approves $120 Million Loans For Armenia

July 3, 2014

New Professional Development Program for Teachers at Armenian Schools in Lebanon

April 21, 2017

London 2012: Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Bronze Medal in Greco-Roman Wrestling

August 7, 2012

100th Anniversary of 20 Martyrs Commemorated in Australia

September 17, 2015

Artsakh Welcomes the Independence Referendum in Scotland

September 19, 2014

Leave a Reply