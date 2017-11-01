ACA Established Legal Aid Clinic

GLENDALE — The Armenian Council of America is pleased to announce the formation and operation of a monthly Legal Aid Clinic at its Glendale office.

“The ACA-Legal Aid Clinic is the first of many programs that ACA’s Human Services Task Force has identified lacking in the Armenian American community of Southern California.” stated ACA Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian. “As a community, it is our responsibility to meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors, particularly our seniors, economically challenged and newly arrived immigrant populations.”

The Legal Aid Clinic will provide access to quality legal aid to under-represented and low income individuals in the areas of immigration law, family law, small claims, tax law, criminal law, lemon law, contract disputes and more. ACA- Legal Aid Clinic will provide legal aid services to anyone regardless of income or status, with dedicated attorneys who will offer their pro bono services in English, Armenian and Spanish.

The Legal Aid Clinic will be available, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., every second Saturday of the month at ACA’s Glendale office, 815 E. Colorado St., Suite 140, Glendale, CA 91205. Contact ACA Legal Aid Clinic at (818) 454-9049 or at LegalAid@ArmenianCouncil.org.

The Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community. ACA endeavors to achieve these goals through education, community organization, leadership development, and coalition-building with diverse communities.