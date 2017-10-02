Top Posts
President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan Meets with Delegation of AMAA

October 2, 2017

STEPANAKERT — On September 19, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met with the delegation of the Armenian Missionary Association of America led by Zaven Khanjian, Executive Director/CEO of the Association at the Artsakh Republic’s Permanent Representation Headquarters in Yerevan, Armenia.
At the meeting a number of issues related to the implementation of various projects in Artsakh were discussed.

For the services provided to the Republic of Artsakh and on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Association, President Sahakyan handed Zaven Khanjian the Medal of Gratitude for the Association, expressing hope that the cooperation between the Armenian Missionary Association of America and Artsakh will maintain its positive dynamics.

AMAA Board of Directors President, Dr. Nazareth Darakjian stated: “That is great news that should make all Armenian Evangelicals proud! Artsakh is the fruit of great sacrifice contributed by Armenians all around the world and we are happy that the AMAA has shared in that sacrifice and deserved this honor today.”

AMAA Executive Director/CEO, Zaven Khanjian remarked: “The gracious recognition expressed by the heroic people of Artsakh through a medal of gratitude presented to the Armenian Missionary Association of America on its Centennial by President Bako Sahakyan humbles us and forges our collective resolve to continue our Christ centered decades long service in the Artsakh Republic.”

