YEREVAN — Armenian military-industrial complex has received orders from the Defense Ministry worth $300 Million, Minister of High Technology Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said.

“There are 25 enterprises of the military-industrial complex now and we hope that by the end of the year their number will increase by 4. At the moment there are 46 contracts for three years and already 122 billion drams worth of orders have been made by the Ministry of Defense,” Hayrapetyan said.

Representatives of Armenia’s Ministry of High-Tech Industry met with all companies operating in the military industry sector to discuss existing issues. Internal tests were conducted on several weapons intended for use by the Armenian Armed Forces in the near future, the Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, said during a press conference Monday.

The minister also informed that internal tests were conducted on several weapons and management systems, which will potentially be integrated into the Armenian Armed Forces in the near future. He added that they met with all the companies operating in the field of military industry, raised all the issues, and expect that a number of issues will be resolved in the near future.

“In the summary list of the Armenian military-industrial complex, in the registry, several new companies engaged in the activities of the military-industrial complex were registered.

The Ministry of High-Tech Industry has initiated a number of legislative changes, one of the main changes will be the expansion of the scope of functions of the Ministry, represented by the Military Industry Committee, which will make it possible to implement the funding of the creation of test samples, the acquisition, storage and production of components and their parts, as well as the technical production of domestically demanded products for the purpose of the functions of export promotion of certification of conformity of the specification,” said Mkhitar Hayrapetyan.