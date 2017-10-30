“Micki: An Armenian Hero” Documentary to Air on November 16

Top Posts
October 30, 2017

MANCHESTER — ‘Micki: An Armenian Hero’ a new documentary with Henrikh Mkhitaryan will air on MUTV on Thursday 16 November.

The 60-minute access-all-areas programme will highlight Mkhitaryan’s incredible journey from the streets of his homeland to the highest levels of club football, including the untimely and tragic death of his 33-year-old father, Hamlet, due to a brain tumour.

It was always Henrikh’s dream to follow in his dad’s footsteps by becoming a professional footballer and he realised that in 2006 by appearing for FC Pyunik, aged 17. He then joined Metalurh Donetsk and was made the youngest club captain in their history, before sealing a move to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Four seasons at Shakhtar led to his transfer to Borussia Dortmund and he won plenty of admirers throughout his spell in Germany, including Jose Mourinho, who head-hunted the forward during his first summer in charge of United, leading to Micki’s emergence as a star at Old Trafford.

As the first Armenian to join a Premier League club, Heno – as he is known to friends – has since become known as a major figurehead in the country. To many people, his professionalism and successes represents the ‘new Armenia’ and he is regularly described as ‘The Pride of Armenia’.

