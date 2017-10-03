State Senator Portantino Holds Roundtable Discussion with Armenian School Principals

GLENDALE – On Friday, September 29, State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, D – La Cañada Flintridge, held a roundtable discussion with local Armenian school principals to discuss education issues and the different ways his office can help support each school’s needs. In attendance were administrators from Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School, Armenian Sisters’ Academy, St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School, Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School, AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian High School and Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School.

“As a father of two daughters and a strong advocate for education, I was happy to host a roundtable discussion with the principals from our local Armenian schools. It is important to create an open line of communication between my office and the principals so that we may work collaboratively and support the needs of our students and schools. I will continue to work tirelessly to improve the prospects of our schools and help our students succeed. While it is important to personally visit and interact with students on campus it is also important for the State Senate office to have a strong, direct communication with educators and administrators,” commented Portantino.

Portantino represents the 25th Senate District, which is home to the largest Armenian American community in any legislative district in the country. He chairs the Budget Subcommittee on Education and the California State Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange. Senator Portantino plans to hold ongoing roundtable discussions with the Armenian School principals to continue the conversation on education issues of importance to our community and state.