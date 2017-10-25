Top Posts
Armenia
Armenia

EEU Prime Ministers Meet in Yerevan

October 25, 2017

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The regular sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council was held in Yerevan today. Addressing the meeting, Armenia’s Prime Minister referred to some key issues of the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Today it is nearly impossible to speak about modernization of economy and raising competitiveness without a digital agenda,” PM Karapetyan said. He reiterated an earlier stance voiced by president Sargsyan that “it is possible to work out digital solutions by introducing the mechanism of reciprocal acceptance of electronic invoices.

Karek Karapetyan said he hopes the “roadmap” of the main directions and stages of implementation of coordinated transport policy will help diversify the transport communication between the member states.

About energy cooperation, the Prime Minister said “we are interested in reaching a level of information exchange that will contribute to the planning of the parallel functioning of the energy systems of the EEU member states.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, the country that holds chairmanship of EEU, expressed gratitude to Karen Karapetyan for the warm welcome. The heads of government of the other member states presented their views on the EEU future agenda, problems and development perspectives.

A number of documents were signed at the end of the meeting.

