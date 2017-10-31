Top Posts
Home Artsakh Azerbaijan Condemns Mexican Lawmakers’ Trip to Karabakh
ArtsakhAzerbaijanFeaturedNews

Azerbaijan Condemns Mexican Lawmakers’ Trip to Karabakh

October 31, 2017

BAKU — Azerbaijan has sent a note of protest to Mexico after three Mexican parliamentarians visited Nagorno-Karabakh and met with its leaders last week.

They opposition deputies are members of a group in the Mexican lower house of parliament promoting closer ties with Armenia. Two of them, Blanca Cuata and Carlos Hernandez, are affiliated with the leftist MORENA movement, while the other, Maria Garcia, represents the social-democratic PRD party.

The Mexican deputies met with Bako Sahakian, the Karabakh president, and lawmakers in Stepanakert on October 24. They reportedly voiced support for Karabakh’s quest for international recognition.

“Allow us to become a part of Artsakh’s (Karabakh’s) history,” the Armenpress news agency quoted Hernandez as saying.
“We know what it means to fight for freedom,” Cuata said, for her part.

President Serzh Sarkisian praised the lawmakers’ trip to Karabakh when he met them in Yerevan on October 27.
Predictably, the trip angered the Azerbaijani government. The APA news agency reported on Tuesday that Azerbaijan’s charge d’affaires in Mexico, Mammad Talibov, has handed a note of protest to the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

Talibov also met with the Mexican parliament speaker, Jorge Ramirez, to condemn the “illegal visit to occupied territories of Azerbaijan” as an Armenian “provocation.” According to APA, Ramirez assured him that the three parliamentarians traveled to Karabakh in their personal capacity and that he regrets their actions.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has blacklisted more than 600 non-Armenian foreign parliamentarians and other dignitaries for visiting Karabakh without Baku’s permission.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Olympique de Marseille Fans Pay Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims

April 25, 2015

NKR President Bako Sahakian Speaks at Chatham House

July 8, 2015

My Heart is in Tsitsernakabed Every April 24th: Leman Stehn

October 2, 2015

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Pinar Selek

March 20, 2015

France’s Stance on Armenian Genocide Unchanged, Hollande Says in Turkey

January 27, 2014

Foreign Minister Must Take Pro-Active Steps

January 26, 2015

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Human Rights Violation During Karabakh Conflict

June 27, 2012

Pogroms of Armenians in Baku Started on this Day 26 Years Ago

January 13, 2016

Ümit Kurt Says Turkish Denial of Armenian Genocide Based on Lost Sense of Reality

February 11, 2016

Armenian Culture Week to be Held at Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, 12-19 October

October 2, 2014

Leave a Comment























 