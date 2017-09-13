Top Posts
Yerevan to Host International Conference Dedicated to 350th Anniversary of First Printed Armenian Bible
Yerevan to Host International Conference Dedicated to 350th Anniversary of First Printed Armenian Bible

September 13, 2017

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Within the framework of the Participation Program of UNESCO, an international conference titled “Pearl of Printing” will be held in the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, commonly referred to as Matenadaran in capital city Yerevan on September 19-20.

The event is dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the first printed version of Bible in Armenian (1666) by Voskan Yerevantsi, Matenadaran told Panorama.am.

The conference will be followed by an exposition of the best samples of the first printed Bibles in Armenian, as well as other ancient books. The exposition is implemented in collaboration with the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the National Library of Armenia.

The Bible by Voskan Yerevantsi consists of 1462 pages presented in two columns (2924 columns) and 159 images. It was published in 5000 copies.

The basis for the Bible by Voskan Yerevantsi was the one copied in 1295 by the order of Hethum II, King of the Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia. Yerevantsi edited this copy according to Vulgate, the Latin translation of the Bible. During printing he translated and added several books of the Old Testament missing from the Armenian Canon.

Voskan Yerevantsi asked famous artist-bookbinder Albert Magnus for a splendid example of the Bible, which he then gave to Louis XVI of France.

The Bible by Voskan Yerevantsi is considered one of the finest examples of old Armenian printing.

