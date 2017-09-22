Top Posts
Home Artsakh Representatives Pallone, Gabbard and Valadao Blacklisted by Azerbaijan for Visiting Karabakh
ArtsakhAzerbaijanFeaturedNewsPolitics

Representatives Pallone, Gabbard and Valadao Blacklisted by Azerbaijan for Visiting Karabakh

September 22, 2017

BAKU — Members of the US House of Representatives – David Valadao, Frank Pallone and Tulsi Gabbard have been included in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Black list of people who are declared persona non grata, for visiting Nagorno Karabakh republic.

According to Azerbaijani Ministry, the US congressmen have breach the norms and principles of international law, the Helsinki Final Act, at the same time, justify and support “the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the bloody ethnic cleansing of more than one million peaceful Azerbaijanis in the occupied territories and aggressive separatism”.

Representatives Representatives Frank Pallone and Tulsi Gabbard met with government officials and lawmakers in Stepanakert on September 20th after touring the nearby historical town of Shushi.

Pallone and Gabbard were part of a six-member U.S. congressional delegation that held talks with Armenian lawmakers and senior government officials in Yerevan on Tuesday. Another member of the delegation, David Valadao, travelled to Karabakh on Monday September 18, to inspect U.S.-funded demining activities there.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Aram Arkun Appointed Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Executive Director of US and Canada

November 17, 2014

Armenian Citizen Among Victims of Nice Terrorist Attack

July 15, 2016

Turkey Armenians Stage Major Protest March

May 23, 2015

Ten Injured in Grenade Attack in Yerevan Disco

March 20, 2012

Pope Francis to Celebrate Mass for the Armenian Genocide Centennial

August 18, 2014

Mayor of Paris to Award Garo Paylan With City Medal

February 9, 2017

Primate\’s Christmas Message

January 3, 2014

Conference on Armenian Art and Culture in the Ottoman Empire before 1915

September 24, 2014

Major Vahe Avetian Laid to Rest Amid Continuing Protest Against Oligarchs

July 3, 2012

Exhibition on \”Armenians of Bitlis\” Held at Fresno State

May 15, 2014

Leave a Comment























 