ArmeniaArtsakhNewsReligion

Religious Leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan Sign Joint Statement

September 11, 2017

YEREVAN (Armradio) — On September 8, as a result of the trilateral meeting of the spiritual leaders of the region in Moscow, Russia; His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; His Holiness Kirill I, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia; and Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Grand Mufti of the Muslims of the Caucasus, made the following statement:

Today, we the spiritual leaders of Azerbaijani and Armenia, once again met in Moscow at the invitation of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, to discuss ways of a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, without which it is impossible to achieve reconciliation and comprehensive security in the Caucasus.

We attach a special significance to the consistent development of the peacekeeping dialogue, the continuation of the negotiations, and the international community’s mediatory efforts which will help to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the conflict.

We are convinced that disagreements can be overcome, relying on the moral values of kindness, love for thy neighbor, mutual forgiveness, and benevolence; propagated by the principles of good-neighborliness and traditional religions.

